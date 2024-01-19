IRF and PVR INOX join hands to promote road safety

New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) India Chapter of the International Road Federation (IRF) on Friday said it has joined hands with PVR INOX to promote road safety.

Advertisment

The two entities will work together under the 'Forum for coalition of public-private partners in road safety', as per a statement.

According to an agreement, more than 1,700 PVR cinemas across the nation will screen the road safety anthem and IRF produced film 'Rehana', which is based on the theme of helping accident victims.

The reels will be shown in PVR cinemas from January 19 to January 25, 2024, IRF said in the statement. PTI BKS BKS DR DR