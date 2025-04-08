IRF appoints road safety expert Akhilesh Srivastava as its president for India chapter

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) International Road Federation on Tuesday said it has appointed road safety expert Akhilesh Srivastava as its president of the India chapter.

International Road Federation (IRF) is a prominent global non-governmental and not-for-profit organisation based in Geneva, Switzerland, with a presence in over 149 countries.

"Akhilesh Srivastava, a globally respected technocrat and road safety advocate, brings in decades of rich experience and dynamic leadership to this prestigious position," IRF said in a statement.

He is currently serving as the president of the Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) India Forum, leading transformational efforts to reshape mobility in India using cutting-edge technologies.

IRF President Emeritus KK Kapila said these esteemed positions reflect his unwavering commitment to advancing road infrastructure and safety in India.

IRF collaborates closely with international organisations like the United Nations (UN), World Bank, Asian Development Bank, and other multilateral institutions.

It plays a crucial role in shaping global transport policies and building capacity in member countries.