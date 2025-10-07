IRF launches 10-day certified training program for road safety engineers at NHAI

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) The International Road Federation (IRF), a Geneva-based global road safety body, on Tuesday launched a 10-day certified training programme for engineering professionals at the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).

The IRF said in a statement that the 10-day training and certification course is designed for engineers and professionals involved in highway development, road construction, traffic engineering, and urban transport planning.

Key program features include legal and institutional frameworks, safe system and vision zero strategies, crash data analytics, blackspot identification, economic evaluations, road design audits, VRU safety, iRAP tools, and road work zone safety.

Speaking at the inauguration of the program, IRF president (Emeritus) K K Kapila urged the participants to maximise the learning.

Akhilesh Srivastava, president, IRF-India Chapter, highlighted that IRF-IC views this opportunity as progressive and to instill utmost focus on the Engineering of Roads to have in place forgiving roads across the country.