IRF seeks reduction of GST on helmets to 0 pc

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) Welcoming the government's campaign against the use of substandard helmets, the International Road Federation (IRF) on Tuesday demanded reduction of GST on the protective gear to 0 per cent from the present 18 per cent.

Advertisment

To enhance road safety and protect consumers from substandard helmets, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs (MCA) has written to district collectors (DCs) and district magistrates (DMs) to launch a nationwide campaign targeting manufacturers and retailers who sell non-compliant helmets for two-wheeler riders.

"IRF welcomes the campaign against substandard helmets but also demands reduction of GST on helmets to zero per cent from the present 18 per cent as India accounts for about 11 per cent of road accident deaths worldwide," IRF President Emeritus K K Kapila said in a statement.

Kapila added that helmet usage in India has been found to be low and it has been noticed that most two-wheeler riders fall in the economically weaker and lower income groups and prefer to purchase helmets that are cheaper and inferior in quality.

Advertisment

Currently, the applicable rate of GST on helmets -- a life-saving protective gear -- is 18 per cent.

According to Section 129 of the Central Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, wearing of helmets is mandatory for two-wheeler riders. PTI BKS TRB