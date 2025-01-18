IRF suggests deployment of motorbike ambulances at accident-prone points on highways

New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) International Road Federation (IRF) on Saturday said it has requested Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari to install motorbike ambulances at accident-prone points on highways and expressways to reduce fatal road accidents.

Gadkari visited IRF's pavillion at Bharat Mobility, Global Expo 2025 on Friday. Apart from Motolance, an Ambulance on Bike, other products on display at the pavilion include smart signals, driver monitoring systems, trauma care and smart wearable helmets.

India accounts for more than 11 per cent of global road accident deaths.

India is a signatory to the UN declaration to reduce road accidents by 50 per cent by 2030.

According to the IRF statement, the successful implementation of the 4 E's (engineering of roads, engineering of vehicles, enforcement, education and emergency care) of road safety results in increased awareness, safer road infrastructure, better compliance with traffic laws, encouragement of responsible behaviour, and continuous refinement of safety measures. PTI BKS MR MR