IRF to organise 2-day workshop to discuss latest tech and designs in road construction

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) Global road safety body International Road Federation (IRF) will organise a two-day conference in the national capital from February 29 to March 1 to discuss the latest technologies and designs of road construction across the world.

About 450 eminent engineering and road safety experts will take part in the two-day conference, IRF said in a statement on Monday.

IRF President Emeritus K K Kapila said the experts are expected to present papers on promoting environment-friendly technologies and materials in road construction.

About 20 road infrastructure-related construction companies will participate and showcase some of this equipment, including motor graders, road rollers, asphalt mixing plant, forklift trucks, crawler excavators, cranes, and wheel loaders. PTI BKS TRB