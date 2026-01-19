IRF urges govt to strengthen mechanism for recovery of unpaid traffic violation challans

New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Stricter and effective measures are needed for recovery of unpaid traffic violation challan fines, Geneva-based global road safety body International Road Federation (IRF) has urged Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday.

IRF President Emeritus KK Kapila, in a letter to the Union Road Transport and Highways Minister, suggested driving license suspension for a stipulated time period for unpaid traffic challan, and non-issuance of pollution and insurance certificates to offenders.

In India, pending unpaid traffic challans are piling up in each city, including about five crore in the National capital alone.

Various measures taken by the government, including vehicle ownership transfer restriction until all pending challans are disposed of, as well as targeted enforcement by traffic police, are already showing effectiveness in prompt compliance.

"But still more strict and effective measures are needed for recovery of fines," Kapila said in the letter.

Currently, the courts, including Lok Adalats, quash most e-challans due to the uncertainty of the violation-detecting Intelligent Traffic Management System equipment.

He also proposed that drivers who fail to pay e-challans within three months should face a suspension of their driving license.

Kapila recommended that insurance renewal should be blocked until dues are cleared, and no claim bonus should be foregone if the e-challan is pending.