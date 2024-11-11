IRF writes to PM expressing concern at growing road fatalities in India

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) The International Road Federation (IRF) has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing concern at growing number of road accident fatalities in the country.

IRF president emeritus K K Kapila in the letter suggested implementing strategies aimed at raising awareness, influencing policy, and advancing road safety measures.

According to the latest government data, about 5 lakh road accidents occur in India annually. Of this, there are 1.5 lakh fatalities, while 3 lakh suffer injuries. Recently, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari had highlighted that this caused 3 per cent loss to the country's GDP.

"Despite running of various campaigns involving road safety by the government, corporates and non-government bodies, India remains one of the most dangerous places for road users," Kapila said.

He further said it is therefore, essential to galvanize public awareness, political will, and continuous engagement at every level of society.

As the leader of the nation and someone who embodies India’s values and aspirations, IRF humbly requests the Prime Minister’s support in promoting road safety initiatives, Kapila said.

Some of the suggestions and actions made by IRF include incorporating road safety into PM’s various addresses with a brief mention of road safety, the importance of obeying traffic rules, and reducing road fatalities, which could reach millions of people, especially youth.

Other suggestions are spreading the road safety anthem prepared by IRF in 23 Indian languages and 10 foreign languages in schools, offices etc. PTI BKS ANU ANU