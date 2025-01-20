IRFC profit rises to Rs 1,631 crore in Dec qtr

New Delhi: Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd (IRFC) on Monday reported a 2 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 1,631 crore for the third quarter ended December 2024.

The NBFC, under the administrative control of the Ministry of Railways, had earned a net profit of Rs 1,599 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income of the company rose to Rs 6,766 crore in the October-December period from Rs 6,740 crore in the year-ago period, IRFC said in a regulatory filing.

The total expenses of the Mini-Ratna company during the period under review fell marginally to Rs 5,136 crore from Rs 5,141 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

The networth of the company rose to Rs 52,046 crore at the end of December 2024 compared to Rs 47,443 crore at the end of third quarter of previous fiscal.

The company raised Rs 6,600 crore via bonds during the quarter to fund business expansion.