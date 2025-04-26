IRM Energy signs tripartite agreement with IAV Biogas, GAIL (India) Ltd

Chennai, Apr 26 (PTI) IRM Energy Ltd has signed a tripartite agreement with IAV Biogas Pvt Ltd and GAIL (India) Ltd for the off-take of compressed bio-gas (CBG) facility in Namakkal and Tiruchirappalli districts in Tamil Nadu.

The agreement signed between the three entities on April 17, under the CBG-CGD (City Gas Distribution) Synchronisation scheme, marks a significant milestone in advancing India's clean energy initiative by integrating Compressed Bio-Gas into the city gas distribution network.

"This agreement is a step forward towards integration of sustainable practices in energy distribution. We are proud to collaborate with GAIL and IAV Biogas Pvt Ltd in bringing cleaner solutions to the forefront," IRM Energy Ltd CEO M K Sharma said.

"This step not only aligns with our strategic vision but also contributes to India's mission of becoming a greener and more self-reliant energy nation," he said in a company statement here.

This collaboration reinforces the Government of India's larger objective of enhancing energy security, promoting sustainable waste-to-energy solutions and contributing meaningfully to rural development.

As per the agreement, IRM Energy Ltd would offtake upto 3,000 SCMD (Standard Cubic Meters Per Day) of Compressed Bio-Gas from IAV Biogas Pvt Ltd for distribution through its city-gas distribution network in Namakkal and Tiruchirappalli districts.

The CBG-CGD Synchronisation Scheme launched by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas aims to promote the blending of CBG with natural gas across the city-gas distribution network, while contributing to India's Net Zero and climate action goals, the statement said.