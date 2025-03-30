Iron ore production rises 4% to 263 MT in Apr-Feb

New Delhi, Mar 30 (PTI) The iron ore production in April-February period of the current fiscal rose by 4.4 per cent to 263 million tonne (MT).

In the year-ago period, the production was 252 MT, the mines ministry said in a statement.

The production of iron ore was 274 MT in 2023-24. Iron ore accounts for 70 per cent of the total mineral production by value.

Manganese ore production increased 12.8 per cent to 3.4 MT in April-February FY25 from 3 MT during the corresponding period of previous year.

Bauxite output rose by 3.6 per cent to 22.7 MT in the period from 21.9 MT a year ago.

In the non-ferrous metal sector, primary aluminium production in April- February FY25 rose 0.9 per cent over the corresponding period last year. India is the second largest aluminium producer, among top ten producers in refined copper and fourth largest iron ore producer in the world.

Continued growth in production of iron ore in the current financial year reflects the robust demand conditions in the user industry viz. steel. Coupled with growth in aluminium and copper, these growth trends point towards continued strong economic activity in user sectors such as energy, infrastructure, construction, automotive and machinery, the statement said. PTI SID ANU ANU