Iron ore production rises 4.3% to 289 MT in FY25

New Delhi: The country's iron ore production rose 4.3 per cent to 289 million tonne in 2024-25, over the year-ago period.

The iron ore production was 277 MT in 2023-24, the mines ministry said in a statement.

Continued growth in production of iron ore in the current financial year reflects the robust demand conditions in the user industry viz steel.

The production of manganese ore rose to 3.8 MT in 2024-25, over 3.4 MT in 2023-24.

The primary aluminium production increased from 41.6 lakh tonne (LT) in 2023-24 to 42 LT last fiscal year. Refined copper production saw a growth of 12.6 per cent, from 5.09 LT in 2023-24 to 5.73 LT in 2024-25.

India is the second largest aluminium producer, among the top ten producer in refined copper and fourth largest iron ore producer in the world.