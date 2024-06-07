IRS officer Bindra to take charge as CCI Secretary

New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) Indian Revenue Service officer Inder Pal Singh Bindra will soon take charge as the Secretary of the Competition Commission of India (CCI), according to sources.

Bindra will replace IRS officer Anupama Anand, who has resigned within eight months of joining the regulator, they added.

The appointment of Bindra is for a period of three years from the date of assuming charge.

The CCI keeps a tab on unfair business practices in the market place and also works on promoting fair competition. PTI RAM MR