ISA Assembly to focus on solar adoption, sharing technology, funding: Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) The upcoming assembly of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) will focus on empowering member countries for solar adoption, sharing technology and encouraging startups, besides having discussions on finances, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Wednesday.

Joshi, who is also the President of the 120-nation alliance, was speaking at the curtain raiser event for the 7th ISA Assembly scheduled for November 3-6 in the national capital.

The event will also see the election or re-election of ISA President and Co-Chair. It will also see the election of new Director General (DG).

While the new president and co-chair will take over the office immediately after the assembly, the new DG will assume the charge after the term of present DG Ajay Mathur ends on March 14, 2025.

"I call upon members, signatories and prospective countries to unite on a 3-fold agenda empowering member countries to adopt solar energy as the energy source of choice, make energy access universal by supporting solar entrepreneurs to scale up local solutions and mobilise finance to speed up solar deployment," he said addressing the gathering which included delegates of member countries.

The adoption of solar energy solutions is one of the most powerful weapons in the battle against global warming, the President said, noting that the objective to establish ISA was to address the climate change issue.

He further said that ISA and its member countries are playing a vital role as they work towards the 2030 agenda and sustainable development goals (SDGs). Their efforts will help ensure energy access to everyone, enhance energy security to support economic growth, and facilitate energy transition.

Ajay Yadav, Joint Secretary, MNRE, said, "Global solar deployment presents its challenges: investments, infrastructure, and indigenisation. Countering these challenges demands targeted efforts to support the sector's expansion." DG Mathur said, "After the election (of ISA President, Co-Chair and DG), the ISA Assembly will also consider the budget and perk plan for the coming year and consider the gender equality policy....of the ISA." "As we approach the mark to last five years to realise the goals defined by the 2030 Agenda, this session of the ISA Assembly is an important nudge to accelerate our actions and raise our ambitions. All stakeholders must make this decade count in favour of climate action," Mathur added. PTI ABI HVA