ISB, Telangana govt partner to build leadership in healthcare professionals

Mumbai, Aug 17 (PTI) The Indian School of Business (ISB) on Saturday said it has collaborated with the Telangana government to launch a new programme specially curated for senior leaders in the Commissioner of Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department (CHFW).

This one-year programme aims to enhance leadership and managerial capabilities, enabling effective management of public health institutions across the state, ISB said in a statement.

The programme will deepen participants' expertise in healthcare management, drive innovation, and significantly enhance public health delivery systems throughout Telangana.

"We have set up a solid base for healthcare development in 2022, and our new healthcare program in partnership with ISB is an extension of our commitment.

"We aspire to be exemplary in driving innovation and excellence in health management and will continue to take reformative and pathbreaking steps in our pursuit," Telangana Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare and Mission Director, National Health Mission R V Karnan added. PTI SM MR