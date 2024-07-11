ISF members add 2.20 lakh flexi jobs in FY24

New Delhi, Jul 11 (PTI) Industry body Indian Staffing Federation (ISF) on Thursday said it added 2.20 lakh new flexi jobs to reach 16.6 lakh in 2023-24.

The data was shared as part of its 'Annual Employment Trends 2024' report launched by V Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor to Government of India, and Ramesh Krishnamurthi, Additional Secretary, Union Ministry of Labor and Employment, ISF said in a statement.

"Flexi staffing industry witnesses 15.3 per cent year on year growth in new jobs during FY24. ISF members added 2.20 lakh new flexi jobs in FY24. ISF collectively added 2.20 lakh new flexi jobs during this period reaching 16.6 lakhs," the statement said.

ISF President Lohit Bhatia said the staffing industry added 30,000 new flexi employment opportunities in the last quarter of FY24.

The market witnessed a significant improvement across most sectors. The sectors that contributed to steady growth were e-commerce, logistics, and manufacturing, along with healthcare, retail, and energy.

"However, there remains a scarcity of skilled workforce across some of these sectors due to talent shortage and labour mobility," he added. PTI ABI TRB