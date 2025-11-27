ISFB, SP Jain School of Global Management tie up for student prog

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) SP Jain School of Global Management Singapore on Thursday announced a partnership with Imarticus School of Finance and Business (ISFB) for a student programme.

Through this collaboration, ISFB undergraduate students will have the opportunity to spend one academic week at SP Jain's Singapore campus, with all coursework completed during the term fully credited toward their ISFB course, a statement said.

ISFB CEO Joy Parekh said that the partnership gives students the opportunity to study in a global financial hub while continuing their course without interruption.

It is a structured academic week with certificate recognition, academic continuity, and exposure to financial systems beyond the domestic context.

Singapore continues to hold academic and industry significance for students of finance, and the Singapore campus brings students into direct contact with a diverse business environment and a mature financial system, Rashmi Udaykumar, CEO & Head of Campus (Singapore), SP Jain School of Global Management, said. PTI MSS SHW