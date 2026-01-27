Ishan Technologies to invest Rs 300 cr to expand AI-ready digital infra

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) ICT and digital infrastructure provider Ishan Technologies on Tuesday announced a Rs 300 crore investment plan to expand its AI-ready connectivity, sovereign cloud, cybersecurity, and platform-based digital infrastructure across India.

The company, which recently completed 25 years of operations, also announced plans to expand its workforce by 20 per cent over the next two years, with a focus on strengthening regional talent pools.

Currently, the Gujarat-headquartered firm employs over 2,000 professionals across various verticals, including engineering, cloud, and cybersecurity.

Ishan Technologies is empanelled with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) as a Cloud Service Provider. It is also empanelled under the IndiaAI initiative as a digital infrastructure provider.

The company provides end-to-end solutions across network services, system integration, cloud and data centre services, cybersecurity, and managed services, serving enterprises, government institutions, and retail customers.