ISI signs MoU with Ericsson Research for cyber tech

Kolkata, Feb 23 (PTI) Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) here on Friday said that it has signed an MoU with Ericsson Research to collaborate in the area of cyber-physical systems (CPS).

A statement by ISI said the Centre for CPS has been formed to conduct interdisciplinary research, both fundamental and applied by using artificial intelligence (AI).

ISI Kolkata Director Sanghamitra Bandopadhyay said research on safe and reliable CPS is expected to produce the necessary technologies for next generation-autonomy.

Ericsson Research Head Magnus Frodigh said the collaboration with ISI strengthens the company's commitments in India in the area of computation and AI research.

This collaboration will also help in developing future network platforms, he added. PTI DC BDC