Israel-based Check Point Software bags cybersecurity deal from Alkem Laboratories

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) Israel-based Check Point Software Technologies on Tuesday said it has bagged a cybersecurity deal from Alkem Laboratories.

Alkem Laboratories has over 23 manufacturing facilities in India and the United States of America.

"The collaboration will see Alkem Laboratories enhance its security infrastructure by integrating Check Point Harmony and Quantum solutions that offer comprehensive protection against a wide range of cyber threats," Check Point said in a statement.

As per Check Point Research (CPR), in 2022, the healthcare industry in India saw the maximum number of attacks among all sectors, with an organization being attacked 1,866 times per week on average .

The pharmaceutical industry, rich in drug development data, is a prime target for cybercriminals in India and a breach could disrupt operations, incur regulatory fines, and jeopardize profits, intellectual property, and consumer trust, the statement said.

"Amid such rising cyber threats, Alkem were keen to improve their firewall defenses in the main data center and disaster recovery facilities, enhance security across multiple email and collaboration environments as well as their hybrid cloud environment. They decided to reinforce its commitment to enhance cybersecurity through its implementation of robust security solutions from Check Point," the statement said.

Alkem Laboratories Chief Information Security Officer Bijender Mishra said that as the threat landscape continues to evolve, companies need to future-proof their security infrastructure.

"We are delighted to integrate and use Check Point's industry-leading solutions. The new products have automated the entire procedure which has helped us reduce the time and resources spent on combating phishing emails and pressing cyber threats. In addition to preventing threats from getting in, the solution also prevents internal email threats, advanced malware, and impersonation attacks," Mishra said. PTI PRS HVA