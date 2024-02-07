Israeli delegation meets Rajasthan agri min, discusses technical cooperation

Jaipur, Feb 7 (PTI) Israeli Ambassador Naor Gilon and the Israeli delegation met Rajasthan Agriculture Minister Dr Kirori Lal Meena here on Wednesday and discussed technical cooperation in agriculture and horticulture in the state.

Advertisment

According to an official statement, discussions were held on cooperation in many subjects, including the possibility of cultivating grapes and dates in the state.

The agriculture minister asked the delegation to work on the possibility of cooperation for processing guava grown in Sawai Madhopur. Gilon assured they will work on it.

During the meeting, the chief secretary informed the delegation about the progress of the centres of excellence for pomegranate in Bassi, Jaipur, and for dates in Jaisalmer, with the technical support of Israel.

He said under the supervision of Israeli technical experts, about 15,000 farmers have been trained at these centres by cultivating pomegranates, oranges, and dates through advanced agricultural techniques in about 2,500 hectares and 7.70 lakh farmers have been trained.

The Israeli ambassador invited the agriculture minister to visit Israel with a technical team and farmers to see the work done by Israel on fruit, flower, vegetable and other horticultural crops. PTI AG TRB