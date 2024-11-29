Israeli diplomat visits Pune-based business group, hails its role in boosting bilateral ties

Pune, Nov 29 (PTI) Israeli Consul General to Western India Kobbi Shoshani met Bharat Vikas Group chairman Hanmantrao Gaikwad and said the Pune-based entity has contributed to strengthening ties between Israel and India.

During the meeting at BVG headquarters in Pune, Shoshani was given information about the group’s roles in various sectors, including agriculture, health, and nuclear technology, the corporate house said in a release on Friday.

BVG's contribution is important in strengthening Israel-India relations in various sectors, the release said, quoting Shoshani.

Gaikwad said Israeli technology will be used to increase BVG’s international capabilities. PTI SPK NR