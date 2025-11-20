Israel's cybersecurity firm Check Point looking at more investments in India

Tel Aviv, Nov 20 (PTI) Israel-based cybersecurity solutions provider Check Point on Thursday said it is looking to expand its research and development (R&D) centre in Bengaluru by investing and hiring more engineers in the coming years.

Nadav Zafrir, CEO of Check Point said India is a "very" important market for the company.

"....in the next 10 years, we're talking about in the range of hundreds of millions of dollars of investment in India, which for us at Check Point, is a very strategic investment," he told reporters here after meeting Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

Goyal is leading a 60-member business delegation to Israel. He is meeting leaders and businesses to discuss ways to boost bilateral trade and investments.

"We have our biggest R&D centre outside of Israel, in India, in Bengaluru, because of the incredible talent that we find, especially as we think about deep tech and as the world is changing around network security, we have hundreds of engineers... we're going to hire more," he added.

He said that huge opportunities are there for the company in areas like banking, trading, defence and electricity in India.

"We already have hundreds of engineers in Bengaluru, and we are constantly hiring at a quite quick pace, more and more people, because the threats are becoming so imminent and changing so fast that we really need to have the best talent in the globe," he said adding when "you think" about cyber security and network engineering, probably one of the best places to hire that talent is in Bengaluru.

Zafrir said that cybersecurity needs will further increase as every aspect of people's lives has been digitized, and enhanced by artificial intelligence.

It is great, "but it also exposes us to new threats. And at the same time, you must remember that attackers are also taking advantage of these technologies, so they're becoming more sophisticated, and the scale is growing as we speak," he said.