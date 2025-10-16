ISS India focuses on scaling operations as GCCs, eco growth offer new opportunities: official

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) ISS Facility Services India focuses on scaling operations and strengthening workforce in the country, which is set to play a pivotal role in its global growth journey, a company official said on Thursday.

With two decades of success, ISS India now looks ahead to its next phase of growth, powered by India’s strong economic momentum, the rise of Global Capability Centres, and the expansion of global and domestic industries, ISS Group CEO of ISS A/S Kasper Fangel said.

With India’s strategic importance and ISS’s deep local expertise, the company is uniquely positioned to lead the future of facility management and workplace solutions in the region, Fangel said.

"We are committed to expanding our presence, strengthening partnerships with both global and domestic clients, and investing in our people to deliver world-class services while creating meaningful impact in the communities we serve," he said.

ISS also announced the launch of the ISS Foundation to create lasting change across education, health, and inclusion.

As part of the announcement, ISS entered into a partnership with Father Agnel ITI, Vashi, to train and upskill students and inaugurated a new Electrical Lab at the institute. Since 2005, ISS India has expanded into a 45,000-member team managing over 190 million sq. ft. for 1,000-plus clients across sectors.

Aksh Rohatgi, Managing Director for the APAC region said the company’s optimism is fuelled by India’s strong position today, not only as one of the world’s most important markets but also as a rapidly growing hub for manufacturing and services, offering immense opportunities for ISS to scale and create lasting impact. PTI RR MR MR