Issue of transportation of coking coal from Adani Gangavaram Port resolved: CMD Atul Bhatt

New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) The issue of transportation of coking coal from Adani Gangavaram Port Ltd (AGPL) has been resolved, RINL CMD Atul Bhatt said on Friday.

The movement of key raw materials for making steel from AGPL to RINL plant through a conveyor belt resumed from Friday.

On May 8, Bhatt said the operations of RINL were badly affected as coking coal was stuck at Gangaravam Port since April 12 due to agitation of AGPL workers.

"I extend gratitude to all stakeholders who played a crucial role in resolving the crisis of transportation of essential raw material from Adani Gangavaram Port Ltd to RINL. Their collective efforts have been instrumental in ensuring the continuity of RINL's operations and sustaining economic growth in the region," Bhatt said in a statement.

In a letter to the Visakhapatnam district collector, Bhatt had said RINL employees and trade union leaders have interacted with the agitating workers of AGPL and persuaded them to allow transfer of coking coal to RINL immediately.

RINL, the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) under the Union steel ministry, is among the country's top six steel makers. It has three blast furnaces of 2.5 million tonnes each. PTI ABI TRB