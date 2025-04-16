Isuzu Motors India CV export grows 24 pc to 20,312 units in FY25

Mumbai, Apr 16 (PTI) Isuzu Motors India on Wednesday said its commercial vehicles (CV) export grew a robust 24 per cent to 20,312 units -- the highest among CV exporters in the country in FY25 -- as against 16,329 units a year earlier.

The company continues to play a pivotal role in expanding Isuzu's global presence, particularly in the pickup category, by leveraging India as a strategic manufacturing base for the Indian and export markets, Isuzu Motors India said.

The company has a manufacturing facility in Sri City (Andhra Pradesh), which caters to both left-hand and right-hand drive markets across Asia and the Middle East, including Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, and Jordan.

"We see continued and growing demand for India-made Isuzu vehicles in key global markets. This strong export performance is a testament to the world-class quality, reliability, and performance of our vehicles, made in India. Over the years, our export volumes have steadily grown, supported by a diverse portfolio that meets international expectations," Isuzu Motors India Deputy Managing Director Toru Kishimoto said.

Isuzu Motors India began its operations in 2016 with the setting up of the Sri City facility, which recently rolled out the 1,00,000th vehicle from the plant.

In 2020, the company began phase-II operations, which included a press shop facility and an engine assembly plant.

The company said it has also been expanding its domestic network touch points in the recent months to take the brand closer to its growing customer base.

"Every vehicle we produce in India is built to the same global standards that define the Isuzu brand worldwide. These 'Made-in-India' vehicles are a reflection of our robust manufacturing processes, proven product DNA and our commitment to serving both domestic and international markets," Rajesh Mittal, President and Managing Director, Isuzu Motors India, said. PTI IAS TRB