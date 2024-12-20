Isuzu Motors reaches 1 lakh vehicle milestone in Chennai

Chennai: Utility vehicle maker Isuzu Motors has reached a production milestone by rolling out one lakh vehicles from its manufacturing facility near Chennai, the company said on Friday.

A maroon Isuzu D-MAX V-Cross was rolled off the assembly line, marking the occasion at the facility located in Sri City, Tada, about 100 km east of Chennai.

Isuzu Motors India began operations in 2016 and, in 2020, launched its phase-II operations with the inauguration of a state-of-the-art press shop facility and an engine assembly plant.

"At Isuzu Motors India, we take immense pride in our journey here in India. Over the years, the company has achieved significant milestones in both production and exports. One key highlight is that about 22 per cent of our production line workforce comprises talented women," company president and managing director Rajesh Mittal said.

Andhra Pradesh Industries, commerce and food processing department secretary, N Yuvaraj, Sri City Founder and MD Ravindra Sannareddy were also present on the occasion.

Commenting on the milestone, Deputy Managing Director Toru Kishimoto said achieving this is a "testament to the trust our customers place in us to deliver reliable, versatile vehicles of the highest quality, made for India."

"This is a proud moment for us and reflects our unwavering commitment to India, a market of immense potential and strategic importance to Isuzu. We remain focused on delivering value-driven, reliable, and innovative mobility solutions to delight our customers," Kishimoto added.