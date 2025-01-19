Iswarya Health sets up 400-bed super speciality hospital in Chennai

Chennai, Jan 19 (PTI) Healthcare major Iswarya Health Pvt Ltd which has been operating Iswarya Fertility Centre for over three decades inaugurated its first 400-bed super speciality Iswarya Hospital in the city on Sunday.

As part of the inaugural, the hospital has offered 100 free heart surgeries to eligible patients.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian inaugurated the hospital while Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P K Sekar Babu launched the 100 free heart surgeries scheme in the presence of veteran actor Sivakumar, Iswarya Health Pvt Ltd Chairman K Veluswamy and Founder Dr S Chandralekha at a function, here on Sunday.

The twelve-storey building, located on the popular Old Mahabalipuram Road, is equipped with 14 operating rooms. It has 72 clinical service departments, Artificial intelligence powered CT, MRI and Cath laboratories. Specialised therapies in departments such as cardiology, orthopaedics, and neurology will be conducted at the hospital, a press release said.

"The need for a super speciality hospital under one roof is one of the biggest challenges of our times. We have ensured 72 super speciality services are being offered under one roof," said Veluswamy.

Iswarya Hospital Managing Director Dr Arun Muthuvel said, "Iswarya, as everyone is aware, has been the trusted partner for years offering fertility services. We have now embarked on a new journey under the Iswarya Hospital banner with our skilled medical experts offering personalised treatments with respect, empathy and professionalism." "Equipped with advanced technologies, it is our mission to continue and focus on top-notch patient-centred care," he added. PTI VIJ VIJ ADB