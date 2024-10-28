IT firm Addble Solutions waives user fee for 'marginalised social sector' sellers

Guwahati, Oct 28 (PTI) Imphal-based digital commerce platform Addble Solutions Pvt Ltd on Monday announced that it will waive commission for 'marginalised social sector' sellers for two years.

The initiative, which will make selling free for the social sector sellers through Addble, aims to empower artisans, weavers, self-help groups, micro-entrepreneurs, farmers and FPOs selling online through the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), the company said in a statement.

"We believe that everyone deserves the opportunity to succeed in the digital marketplace. By removing our commission for these sellers, we are not only supporting their livelihoods but also encouraging wider adoption of ONDC," Addble Founder Yaikhomba Ningthemcha said.

The benefit of doing free business, which is effective from Monday for a period of two years, is crucial for creating a more democratic and inclusive e-commerce landscape in India, he added.

"This move is expected to have a positive impact on the livelihoods of countless marginalised sellers, providing them with a much-needed boost this Diwali. It also reinforces Addble's commitment to social responsibility and its dedication to building a more equitable and accessible digital commerce ecosystem," Ningthemcha said.

Addble Solutions, based in Imphal West, is a cloud-based IT firm that provides B2B digital commerce platforms to companies, taking care of their entire sales management, inventory and other verticals. PTI TR TR NN