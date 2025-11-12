IT firm Ensono to invest USD 250 mn to develop AI tools in nxt 5 yrs

Mumbai, Nov 12 (PTI) US-headquartered IT company Ensono on Wednesday announced that it will invest USD 250 million in developing artificial intelligence tools over the next five years.
However, the company, which employs 2,000 of its 3,500-strong workforce in India, did not share the details of its investment plans for the country.
*** LTTS partners with Autodesk for AI-led digital transformation * L&T Technology Services on Wednesday announced a partnership with Autodesk to drive AI-led digital transformation in the process and manufacturing industries.
LTTS will integrate Autodesk's digital engineering and cloud-based manufacturing solutions into its existing Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Vadodara, Gujarat, as per a statement.
*** Union Bank of India launches mobile banking app for MSMEs * State-owned Union Bank of India on Wednesday launched a mobile banking application for micro, small and medium enterprises.
Christened "Union ebiz", the app facilitates over 20 journeys for customers and has more than 300 features for sole proprietors and individuals, a statement said.
*** CAMS launches AI-powered platform for fund houses * Computer Age Management Services (CAMS), the country's largest registrar and transfer agent, on Wednesday announced the launch of an artificial intelligence-powered platform to help fund houses with regulatory compliance.
The platform is christened "Lens", and the company is planning for four more AI integrations over the next six months, the company said in a statement. PTI AA SHW