IT industry major pillar of national economy, Rajasthan playing important role: Vaishnaw

Jaipur, Jan 6 (PTI) Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday said India's IT industry is a significant pillar of the national economy, and states like Rajasthan are playing an essential role in promoting innovation-driven growth.

Addressing the Rajasthan Regional AI Impact Conference virtually at the conclusion of the Rajasthan DigiFest TiE Global Summit, Vaishnaw said a programme to train 10 lakh youth in AI skills has been launched in Rajasthan, benefiting young people across the country.

The union electronics and IT minister also announced training for 5,000 youth in electronics manufacturing in collaboration with industry bodies and said a data centre would be set up in Jaipur soon.

"Artificial intelligence is developing rapidly across the world. It is a proud moment for India that the Stanford AI Index has placed the country among the top three globally," he said.

He further added that the ranking was a matter of national pride and reflected India's growing strength in technology and innovation.

Vaishnaw further noted that work was underway on new railway connectivity in border areas, including the Bikaner-Jaisalmer-Bhildi rail line.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said AI was the next phase of India's digital journey and that the state's newly introduced AI and Machine Learning Policy would help accelerate public service delivery, make it more transparent, and make it citizen-centric.

He said Rajasthan was working to position itself as an emerging technology hub through innovation, skilling and investment-led growth.

Sharma said artificial intelligence was "writing a new language for humanity in this century" and marked the next phase of the country's digital journey. He said the state government was making sustained efforts to build a strong technology startup ecosystem.

"Rajasthan is moving beyond e-governance and digital inclusion towards becoming a leader in AI," Sharma said.

The chief minister said the state has implemented an Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Policy that would make public service delivery faster, more transparent and citizen-centric, improve administrative efficiency, and streamline cybercrime reporting and resolution.

He also announced plans to set up an AI Centre of Excellence, promote AI education in schools, colleges, ITIs and polytechnics, and establish advanced skilling centres to prepare youth for new technology-driven opportunities.