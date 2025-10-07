IT Min holds workshop on mgmt info on platforms to streamline notices to intermediaries

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) The IT Ministry on Tuesday organised a workshop to increase awareness on key provisions under the IT Act and promote a clear understanding of their application in ensuring responsible digital governance and effective content management, according to a release.

Speaking at the workshop on 'management of information on intermediary platforms', IT secretary S Krishnan elaborated on the scope and intent of Sections 69A and 79(3)(b) of the IT Act.

He explained that Section 69A empowers the government, in its executive capacity, to block online content in cases where it threatens national security, public order or friendly relations with foreign states.

Section 79, on the other hand, places intermediaries on notice regarding their obligations and potential liability in case of non-compliance, while final adjudication rests with the judiciary.

"He also stressed the need for a suitable format; notices under Section 79 (3)(b) containing directions/orders similar to Section 69A must be carefully avoided as the scope of both the provisions is entirely different," as per the release.

Krishnan added that the appropriate government or its agency, as custodians of power, must exercise the powers cautiously.

The powers must be exercised in a prudent manner so that they withstand the judicial scrutiny and also balance the fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution, the release added.

The workshop also sought to bring about a consensus among government departments on adopting a standardised format for drafting qualitative notices, thereby ensuring greater clarity, consistency, and effectiveness in implementation.

The event brought together subject matter experts from the Indian Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), Department of Legal Affairs, Indian Army, IT Ministry and representatives from various Ministries and Government Departments.

The government called upon all stakeholders to follow standardised practices and include essential elements in notices to promote clarity, consistency, and effective implementation. PTI MBI MBI BAL BAL