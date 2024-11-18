IT Ministry finalising voluntary code of conduct, ethics for AI cos

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) IT Ministry is crafting a voluntary code of conduct and ethics for work around Artificial Intelligence (AI), and talks are on with companies and stakeholders for the same, according to a source.

The code would take into account aspects like how to look at data, the nuances of data being used, and labelling among other aspects.

The source said that the work on voluntary code of conduct and ethics for AI firms is currently on.

Amid an AI gold rush of sorts among companies, nations across the globe are stressing the importance of responsible practices related to Artificial Intelligence.

Last week, UNESCO in collaboration with the IT Ministry held a stakeholder consultation on safety and ethics in Artificial Intelligence, as India aims to craft a policy that envisions 'AI for All'.

This initiative came at a crucial moment as India embarked on its ambitious 'IndiaAI Mission' backed by over Rs 10,000 crore in funding.

Central to the mission is the safe and trusted AI pillar, which underscores the commitment to ensuring safety, accountability, and ethical practices in AI development and deployment.

By promoting indigenous frameworks, robust governance tools, and self-assessment guidelines, the IndiaAI Mission aims to empower innovators and democratise AI benefits across sectors. PTI MBI DRR