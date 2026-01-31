It will be a good Budget: Goyal

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday expressed confidence that the 2026-27 Budget, to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, would be a good one.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Finance Minister have delivered outstanding Budgets over the years and that this, being her ninth budget, would be no different.

"It will be a good Budget...I am very, very confident that it will be a very good Budget," he told PTI.

When asked if MSMEs can expect some hand-holding, the minister said the Modi government has been continuously supporting this sector through a variety of programmes and initiatives.

The government, he said, has been "very conscious" of the importance of the MSMEs.

Sitharaman will on February 1 present her ninth straight Budget, which is expected to unveil measures to sustain growth momentum, maintain fiscal discipline, and contain reforms that could buffer the economy from global trade frictions, including US tariffs.

The presentation of the Budget for April 2026 to March 2027 fiscal (2026-27) will be on Sunday, a first in independent India's history.

The FY27 Budget comes against a complex backdrop. While domestic demand has held up and inflation has moderated from recent highs, global uncertainties - including geopolitical tensions, volatile commodity prices and uneven monetary easing by major central banks - continue to cloud the outlook.

At home, the government faces pressure to boost consumption, accelerate job creation and step up capital spending, while keeping the fiscal deficit on a downward path.