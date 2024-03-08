It would be privilege to contest upcoming Lok Sabha elections: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: Union Minister Piyush Goyal, whose is among the high run ministers in the Modi government that are being speculated for contesting upcoming general elections, on Friday said he is ready to take the plunge but it is for the party to decide on the issue.

Advertisment

Goyal, son of former BJP treasurer Ved Prakash Goyal, has been a three time Rajya Sabha member and if nominated, this will be his first Lok Sabha contest.

In an interview to PTI, he said it would be a privilege to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, but a decision in this regard has to be taken by the BJP party leadership.

On whether he would like to contest the elections from Maharashtra, he said it would depend upon the party.

Advertisment

Goyal holds three portfolios - commerce and industry, textiles, and food and consumer affairs.

At present, the minister is a Rajya Sabha member from Maharashtra.

"Of course, I am very excited, I am looking forward to a decision being made by the party leaders and I do hope that I (will) get an opportunity to contest . It will be my privilege," he told PTI.

Advertisment

When asked if he would prefer to contest from Maharashtra, Goyal said: "Party leaders take these decisions and we are all karyakartas (workers) of the party. For us whatever work, whatever constituency, the party gives us, it will be a matter of pride and privilege for being given the opportunity to contest".

The ruling BJP has named 34 Union ministers in the first list of 195 candidates.

Union ministers whose names have been announced by the BJP in the first list of candidates include Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Bhupender Yadav, Mansukh Mandaviya, Sarbananda Sonowal, Kiren Rijiju, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Arjun Ram Meghwal, G Kishan Reddy, Arjun Munda and Smriti Irani.

Advertisment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Modi has set a target for the BJP to win at least 370 seats on its own in this Lok Sabha election and more than 400 for the NDA.

The Election Commission is expected to announce the poll schedule soon and the elections are likely to be held in April-May.

The BJP won 303 seats in the 2019 polls but currently it has 290 members in Lok Sabha for various reasons including some MPs recently resigning after winning assembly polls.