Italian promotion fair 'Vinitaly' India Roadshow opens on Mar 8

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) The Italian wine industry is eyeing India as a major market for its offerings, with the two-day 'Vinitaly' India trade fair Roadshow set to open here on Saturday.

Prominent Italian wine makers are participating in the Roadshow including group attendance by Piemonte Land of Wine (on behalf of 14 wine consortia in Piedmont), Italia del Vino Consorzio (23 companies from 16 regions), Angelini Wines & Estates (with winemaking estates in 4 regions) and Uvaitaly (11 producers from 5 regions).

Business-to-business (B2B) meetings are scheduled during the Roadshow with operators, importers, liquor stores and Hotel, Restaurant, and Catering (HoReCa) managers profiled by the Indian Chamber of Commerce.

The participants will be officially invited to attend the 57th Vinitaly in Verona, Italy between April 6-9, 2025.

The Roadshow is being organized by Veronafiere in collaboration with the Indian Chamber of Commerce with the support of the Italian Embassy in New Delhi.

"Against the background of rapidly escalating trade wars, we look with interest at the strategic partnership between India and the European Union announced a few days ago," said the President of Veronafiere S.p.A., Federico Bricolo.

"Italian wine sales in India are currently marginal compared to the overall business for our products around the world, which in 2024 came to more than 8 billion dollars in exports. Yet, we are convinced that India may well become an increasingly important market for a drink such as wine which has always been a symbol of moderate consumption of alcohol," Bricolo shared.

He informed that the Unione Italiana Vini-Vinitaly Observatory estimates growth in wine consumption in India at 40 per cent between 2024 and 2028.

"Thanks to the new bilateral agreements, this forecast may even turn out to be even better," Bricolo added.

General Manager of Veronafiere S.p.A., Adolfo Rebughini said Vinitaly represents Italian wine and Italy as the main winemaking country in the world in terms of variety.

"Our trade fair is the world's leading event promoting Italian wine, attracting 90,000 sector operators, with more than one-third from 140 countries, on average every year in Verona," Rebughini said, informing that Indian buyers are already regular guests at Vinitaly, as more than one hundred attended the last edition of the trade fair.

The two-day Vinitaly India Roadshow event was preceded by a gala dinner on Friday evening at the Italian Embassy in New Delhi, where speeches were made by Ambassador Antonio Bartoli and Vas Shenoy, Chief Representative for the Italy Indian Chamber of Commerce.

The market for Italian wine in India has a retail value of USD 33 million (including taxes) for an import market share of almost 17 per cent.

Italy is the third largest supplier by value in the Indian wine market worth USD 418 million dominated by domestic wines which account for a 50 per cent share. Italy ranks second in the imported wine product volumes, with approximately one million litres.

The Uiv-Vinitaly Observatory based on data suggests that Italian sparkling wine is enjoying strong growth, with sales likely to double by 2028 up to USD 20 million.

These figures are likely to be upgraded post the free trade agreement announced by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, which is expected to be finalised and signed by the end of this year. PTI RSN DRR