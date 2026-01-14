ITC announces opening of Welcomhotel in Dehradun

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) ITC Hotels on Wednesday announced the opening of the 73-key Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels, Madhuban Dehradun, strengthening its presence in Uttarakhand.

Following the company's asset-right growth strategy, the hotel is operated under a management contract.

ITC Hotels Ltd Managing Director Anil Chadha said, "We are delighted to announce the opening of Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels, Madhuban Dehradun.

"This city holds a distinctive position as both a gateway to Uttarakhand and an emerging destination for business and leisure travellers making it a glowing addition to our portfolio." PTI RSN TRB