ITC bets big on FMCG business for growthLD ITCITC bets big on FMCG business for growth Kolkata, Aug 11 (PTI) Diversified congl'

Kolkata, Aug 11 (PTI) Diversified conglomerate ITC Limited on Friday said the FMCG business has immense potential for growth with its brands commanding an annual consumer spend of Rs 29,000 crore.

Speaking at the 112th AGM of the company, ITC chairman Sanjiv Puri told shareholders in his virtual address that the FMCG brands are being exported to several countries and the business vertical has immense growth potential due to expected rising per capita income of the people.

"The ITC Next strategy for the FMCG business is to build a future-ready portfolio focussed on fortifying and scaling mega brands. With more than 25 brands at the moment, the annual consumer spend is around Rs 29,000 crore", Puri said.

The ITC Next strategy seeks to design the next horizon of competitiveness, growth and profitability in the face of global uncertainties.

Puri said that the addressable market for the FMCG vertical of ITC is USD five trillion. "The business has immense opportunity to harness this potential", he added.

With the multi-dimensional interventions of ITC Next, the company is well-positioned to harness the significant market position and attain leadership in every segment.

Regarding the hotel business, the ITC board had given in-principle approval to demerge the vertical and spin it off into a new entity.

Puri said that the business is well poised to capitalise on the growth potential of the tourism sector growing.

"We have pivoted to an asset-right strategy. With 120 hotels at the moment under ITC fold, managed properties comprise 55 per cent of the total rooms", he said.

Regarding the cigarette business, he said the company continues to strengthen the vertical by fortifying its product portfolio and upgrade the quality of the products to reinforce market standing in the face of severe threats from illicit trade.

He said that deterrent action from the government coupled with relative stability in taxes has enabled the company to partially recover volumes from illicit trade.

Puri said the ITC Next strategy seeks to energise transformation into a climate-positive, innovative and inclusive enterprise.

The company plans multiple interventions with new vectors of growth being nurtured, structural competitiveness is being strengthened through focussed investments, and institutional synergies are also harnessed to create new levers of competitive advantage.

Puri said that ITC has been making investments in FMCG infrastructure, investments in digital architecture, omni-channel distribution, value-added agriculture, paperboards and packaging.

He said the FMCG business is linked to the agri-value chain. The ITC MAARS project will support 4000 FPOs by 2030, Puri said. PTI dc RG