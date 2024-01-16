ITC director David Robert Simpson resigns

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) ITC Ltd on Tuesday said its Non-Executive Director David Robert Simpson has resigned due to personal reasons.

His resignation will be effective from January 30, the Kolkata-headquartered company said in a regulatory filing.

Simpson was on ITC board as a representative of Tobacco Manufacturers (India) Ltd, a subsidiary of British American Tobacco plc.

"David Robert Simpson, Non-Executive Director, has tendered his resignation from the Board of Directors of the company with effect from 30th January, 2024, due to personal reasons," ITC said.

He was appointed on ITC board as a Non-Executive Director with effect from January 27, 2017.

As of September 2023, Tobacco Manufacturers (India) held 23.88 per cent stake in ITC.