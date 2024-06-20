ITC Hotel Group signs two more Storii resorts in Rajasthan

New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) ITC Hotel Group on Thursday announced the signing of two resorts in Rajasthan under Brand Storii, in Jaipur and Jawai, expected to open in early 2025.

Including the recently announced signing of Storii Jaisalmer, Brand Storii will now have a total of three properties in Rajasthan.

"With these signings, the chain's portfolio of managed properties continues its high growth trajectory through the asset right strategy," ITC stated.

Asset-right model refers to owning properties and managing for others. It also envisages the strategy of incremental room additions.

"The location of the two resorts is perfect for travellers looking to experience the destination while also exploring culture reminiscent of a glorious heritage," Anil Chadha, Chief Executive Officer of ITC Hotels, said.

Located less than a 2-hour drive from Udaipur, Storii Jawai will feature 15 rooms and suites with private open areas, and other amenities. PTI RSN SHW