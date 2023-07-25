ITC hotels demerger: Shares declines over 2 pc

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Shares of ITC declined more than 2 per cent on Tuesday, a day after the diversified conglomerate said it will demerge its hotels business by incorporating a wholly-owned subsidiary ITC Hotels Ltd.

The stock fell 2.12 per cent to settle at Rs 461.35 apiece on the NSE.

A similar movement was also seen on the BSE, where the scrip dropped 1.85 per cent to close at Rs 462.20 per piece.

In volume terms, more than 4.35 crore equity shares were traded on the NSE, while 10.33 lakh scrips on the BSE.

The 30-share BSE Sensex settled 29.07 points or 0.04 per cent lower at 66,355.71 points, while Nifty gained 8.25 points to close at 19,680.60 points on Tuesday.

Diversified entity ITC Ltd, on Monday, said it will demerge its hotels business by incorporating wholly-owned subsidiary ITC Hotels Ltd, paving the way to attract appropriate investors and strategic partners.

Its board has also approved the incorporation of the wholly-owned subsidiary ITC Hotels Ltd, which will handle its hotels and hospitality business.

ITC said it will hold about 40 per cent stake in the new entity, and the balance shareholding of about 60 per cent would be held directly by the company's shareholders proportionate to their shareholding in it.

The scheme of arrangement shall be placed for approval of the board at its next meeting to be convened on August 14, 2023.

Launched in 1975, ITC Hotels, India's premier chain of luxury hotels, has 120 hotels and 11,600 keys across 70-plus locations.

As per data available on BSE, in the year ended on March 31, 2023, ITC's hotel business had clocked a revenue of Rs 2,689.12 crore, up from Rs 1,347.66 crore in FY22. PTI HG HG BAL BAL