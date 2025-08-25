ITC Hotels expands brand Storii to Kerala

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) ITC Hotels Monday announced the signing of definitive agreements with Silvercastle Holidays and Resorts for a 62-room 'Storii by ITC Hotels Wayanad Silverwoods', located alongside the Banasura Sagar Dam in Wayanad, Kerala.

This signing marks the debut of Brand Storii and further strengthens the chain's footprint in Kerala.

ITC Hotels Managing Director Anil Chadha said, "Kerala's diverse landscapes and rich cultural heritage make it a compelling destination for our loyalists. We are thrilled about our partnership with Silvercastle Holidays and Resorts and look forward to adding this experience to our Brand Storii's portfolio".

Storii by ITC Hotels is a collection of boutique properties.

ITC Hotels Limited has a portfolio of more than 140 hotels with over 13,000 keys across 90 destinations in the country.