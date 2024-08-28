ITC Hotels inks 94-key property under Welcomhotel brand in Mandu, Madhya Pradesh

Mumbai, Aug 28 (PTI) ITC Hotels on Wednesday said it recently signed a management agreement with Bhopal-based Lunera Castle Resort & Spa, for a 94-key property under Welcomhotel brand in Mandu, Madhya Pradesh.

"Historical context dates this 'sarai' located along the trade routes in the 16-17th century back to 400 years.

"Brand Welcomhotel looks forward to reviving the glory of Lunera ki Sarai by enabling memorable experiences at this heritage resort," ITC Hotels Chief Executive Anil Chadha said in a statement.

With this signing, ITC's Hotel Group will have nearly 540 keys in Madhya Pradesh.

*** S P Jain Group acquires California Miramar University * S P Jain Group on Wednesday announced its acquisition of California Miramar University (CMU), marking a strategic expansion into the US.

This strategic move strengthens the global presence of S P Jain Group, which is now offering students the opportunity to study across campuses in Singapore, Dubai, Sydney, India, London, and now in the US, the company said in a statement.

However, the company did not disclose the cost of this acquisition.

"By bringing CMU into the S P Jain family, we're not just expanding our geographical reach, we're embracing the innovation hub of Silicon Valley and strengthening our commitment to AI-driven education," S P Jain Group President Nitish Jain said. PTI SM SHW