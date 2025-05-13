ITC Hotels inks management agreement for new property in West Bengal

Mumbai, May 13 (PTI) ITC Hotels on Tuesday said it has signed a management agreement for Mementos by ITC Hotels Siliguri in West Bengal.

ITC Hotels in West Bengal now stands at six operating hotels and another six in various stages of development, which will collectively provide over 1,540 keys across various brands at 12 locations in the state, the company said in a statement.

"The signing marks Mementos by ITC Hotels foray into Eastern India. Domestic tourism has been on the rise with travellers wanting to experience destinations that offer unique immersive stays. This project will be a defining moment for hospitality, especially in the wedding segment for the eastern region," Anil Chadha, Managing Director, ITC Hotels added. PTI SM MR