ITC Hotels inks pacts for two new managed properties in AP, Telangana

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) ITC Hotels on Wednesday announced the signing of definitive agreements with DSR Hospitality Services for two new managed hotels in Nellore and Hyderabad under its Welcomhotel brand.

With these two additions, ITC Hotels is set to expand its presence in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

While Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels Hyderabad Panjagutta will feature 117 rooms, the Welcomhotel in Nellore will feature 127 rooms.

Anil Chadha, Managing Director, ITC Hotels Limited, said: "We are happy to be associated with DSR Hospitality Services for the Welcomhotel in Hyderabad and Nellore. This is a testament of our vision to pursue strategic growth into new cities and further strengthen ITCHL's presence across India." PTI RSN HVA