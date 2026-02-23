ITC Hotels launches 30th Welcomhotel in Mohali

Kolkata, Feb 23 (PTI) ITC Hotels Limited on Monday announced the opening of a 113-key Welcomhotel at Mohali in Chandigarh.

It would be the 30th Welcomhotel and would expand ITC Hotels Limited footprint in the tricity region of Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali.

Located near Chandigarh International Airport, the hotel is operated under a management contract and is positioned to cater to rising demand for premium hospitality across business and leisure segments.

The property features contemporary rooms and suites, multiple dining venues, banqueting and meeting spaces, and wellness facilities including a swimming pool, fitness centre and a spa slated to open shortly, a statement said.

Managing Director Anil Chadha said the launch reflects the company's strategy of strengthening presence in high-growth urban markets, adding that Mohali's emergence as a commercial, IT and lifestyle hub makes it a strategic addition to the Welcomhotel portfolio.

ITC Hotels said it currently operates over 150 hotels with more than 14,000 keys across 90 destinations.