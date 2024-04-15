ITC Hotels launches The Kaba Retreat, Solan under brand Storii

Mumbai: ITC Hotels on Monday announced the opening of a boutique property, The Kaba Retreat, Solan, in Himachal Pradesh under its brand Storii.

"Storii by ITC Hotels is fast becoming a preferred brand in the experiential segment. With the addition of Storii Solan, we further expand our presence in the picturesque state of Himachal Pradesh," ITC Hotels Chief Executive Anil Chadha said in a statement.

Tata Power's EV charging network crosses 10 cr green kilometres Battery-based vehicles powered by Tata Power charging network have covered a distance of over 10 crore kilometers across the country, the company said on Monday.

In a statement, Tata Power said its charging network stands at 86,000 home chargers, 5,300 public, semi-public, and fleet charging points, along with 850 bus charging stations across 530 cities and towns in India.

"Tata Power becomes the first EV charging solutions provider to power 10 crore green kilometers spanning public, semi-public, bus/fleet and home charger segments across India," it said.