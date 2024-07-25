ITC Hotels opens 116-key Welcomhotel Belagavi in Karnataka

Mumbai, Jul 25 (PTI) ITC Hotels on Thursday announced the opening of its 25th property under the Welcomhotel brand in Belagavi in Karnataka.

"The opening of 116-key Welcomhotel Belagavi aligns with the expansion of the Welcomhotel brand. Welcomhotel is the new age traveller's key to curated immersive experiences.

"The brand Welcomhotel is aligned with ITC Hotels' asset light growth strategy to take our brand and services to tier II markets in addition to prime metro cities," ITC Hotels Chief Executive Officer Anil Chadha said in a statement.

The brand opened seven managed hotels and three owned assets with a total of 916 keys over the last 5 years.

In the last financial year (FY 2023-24), four new management deals with 406 keys were signed for the Welcomhotel brand, which are slated to open over the coming 4-5 years.

* * * * * Rays Power Experts secures Rs 20 crore funding *Rays Power Experts on Thursday said it has secured an aid of Rs 20 crore in a latest funding round.

The funding infusion of capital will enable Rays Power Experts to expand its footprint and undertake new domestic and international solar projects, the company said in a statement.

"Rays Power Experts secures Rs 200 million via equity funding, transaction led by Swastika Investmart," it said.