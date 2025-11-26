ITC Hotels opens 42-key Storii Akanni Naina Tikkar in Himachal Pradesh

Mumbai, Nov 26 (PTI) ITC Hotels on Wednesday announced the launch of a 42-key boutique property - Storii Akanni Naina Tikkar - in Himachal Pradesh.

"We are delighted to bring our signature hospitality to this breathtaking destination. Storii Akanni Naina Tikkar is thoughtfully planned to reflect the serenity of the mountains and the cultural warmth of the region, offering experiences that are deeply personal, sensorial, and rooted in the soil," ITC Hotels Managing Director Anil Chadha said in a statement. PTI SM SHW