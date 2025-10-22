ITC Hotels opens 98-key Welcomhotel in Bodh Gaya

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) ITC Hotels on Wednesday announced that it has opened a Welcomhotel in Bodh Gaya, Bihar, featuring convention facilities along with 98 rooms & suites.

The 18-acre property is poised to redefine Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) tourism in the state, ITC Hotels said.

"Welcomhotel Bodh Gaya stands as a reflection of our commitment to creating meaningful experiences that celebrate local heritage while upholding the highest standards of service excellence. Bodh Gaya, with its timeless appeal, stands as an enriching destination that resonates deeply with travellers to this historical region," Anil Chadha, Managing Director of ITC Hotels Limited, said.

Located nearly 12 km from Gaya International Airport, Welcomhotel Bodh Gaya provides easy access for both domestic and international travellers, the company said.

Visitors can explore Bodh Gaya's spiritual and cultural richness - from the UNESCO-listed Mahabodhi Temple and serene monasteries to the ancient ruins of Nalanda and the meditative retreats at Dungeshwari Caves. PTI RSN RSN SHW